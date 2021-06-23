Céline Dion would never turn her back on Quebec.

Tuesday night at Game 5 of the NHL Conference Finals, the Las Vegas Golden Knights trolled the Montreal Canadiens by displaying an image of Dion in Golden Knights gear on the jumbo screen.

On Twitter, fans reacted wildly, with some calling Dion, who lived in Las Vegas for many years while performing a residency in the city, a traitor. Others took pleasure in the trolling of la belle province.

The image, though, was completely fake, with eagle-eyed Twitter users pointing out that a picture of Dion from her 2007 album Taking Chances had been Photoshopped.

Montreal had the last laugh, though, winning the game 4 to 1, and giving them a 3-2 lead in the series.