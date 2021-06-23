Click to share this via email

Céline Dion would never turn her back on Quebec.

Tuesday night at Game 5 of the NHL Conference Finals, the Las Vegas Golden Knights trolled the Montreal Canadiens by displaying an image of Dion in Golden Knights gear on the jumbo screen.

Thought she’d be a Habs fan! pic.twitter.com/otq4u7N2fl — Chris Cuthbert (@CCpxpSN) June 23, 2021

On Twitter, fans reacted wildly, with some calling Dion, who lived in Las Vegas for many years while performing a residency in the city, a traitor. Others took pleasure in the trolling of la belle province.

she's chaotic and i for one am fine with it https://t.co/VUAmI2QQ91 — Kathryn Jezer-Morton (@KJezerMorton) June 23, 2021

The biggest traitor in the province of Quebec. Celine Dion, how could you? #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6MTYocqxP4 — Tim Macdonell (@timmacdonell) June 23, 2021

Québec bashing 🤪🤪🤪 My heart will go on though. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Ey6w8hTLJn — Gregory Kelley (@gharperkelley) June 23, 2021

The image, though, was completely fake, with eagle-eyed Twitter users pointing out that a picture of Dion from her 2007 album Taking Chances had been Photoshopped.

La vérificatrice des faits en moi devait faire quelque chose devant la panique causée par Céline Dion à Vegas. DONC : la photo diffusée à l'aréna… est en fait un montage basé sur une image tirée de l'album Taking Chances sorti en 2007. Partagez pour sauver une vie. pic.twitter.com/6Vb9H7Kpfl — Camille Lopez (@thecamillelopez) June 23, 2021

Montreal had the last laugh, though, winning the game 4 to 1, and giving them a 3-2 lead in the series.