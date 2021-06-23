Vin Diesel got emotional as he discussed working with his son Vincent Sinclair in the latest “Fast & Furious” movie, “F9”.

The actor chatted to Jimmy Fallon about the film on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show”, telling the host how it was actually director Justin Lin‘s idea for Vincent to appear as a younger version of him in the flick.

“We’ve been making these movies for so long that every time one of my children were born, I was usually working on a ‘Fast & Furious’ movie,” Diesel explained.

He added of the 11-year-old: “The thing I remember the most was coming home that day, because when you see the movie, it’s kind of a deep scene, so Dom is in a deep state of mind.

“My son was watching me work the whole day and it wasn’t until I got home that I saw a twinkle in his eye because he had finally seen his father come home, as opposed to being with Dom Toretto the whole day.”

Diesel gushed, “It was so adorable [and] beautiful.”

Jordana Brewster’s son Julian Form also appears in the much-talked-about movie.

Fallon also asked Diesel about making a breakdance instructional video, with the star laughing: “It was the highlight of my life.”

Plus, he spoke about the “Fast & Furious” franchise celebrating its 20th anniversary. See more in the clip below.