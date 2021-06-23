Carly Pearce is the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

In a new video, country music legend Dolly Parton surprises the CMA and double ACM Award winner with an invitation to become an official member of the Opry family.

While Pearce was invited last week, the news was kept secret until Tuesday night, when she appeared in front of a live Opry crowd.

“Truly this is the most precious place and the most precious family I could ever be a part of. I’ve experienced so many wonderful things in my career so far but this takes the cake!” Pearce told the crowd.

Dolly Parton and Carly Pearce – Photo: Alexa Campbell

In order to pull off the surprise, Pearce was set up to believe she was simply taping a promotional video for the Dollywood theme park, only for Parton to appear and deliver the news, with the inductee bursting into tears.

The invitation from Parton completes a circle for Pearce, who cut her teeth as a teenage talent at Dollywood.

“Dolly is not only one of America’s greatest living songwriters, vocalists, entertainers, and superstars,” Pearce said, “she represents all of the values country music holds for me. She has the grace of a woman in full, a heart that is all love, the grit to get it done, the courage to stand up for herself, and just enough glitter to be everyone’s fairy godsister…”

She continued, “And the Opry? It’s been the greatest love of my life since I was a young girl listening with my grandparents. All of the greatest writers, legends, and pioneers have been on that stage, and I feel them in my bones any time I walk in the stage door… To actually be asked to join the Opry family, there are no words.”

Carly Pearce at the Grand Ole Opry on June 22, 2021 – Photo: Chris Hollo

Parton added, “When one of ours has a special moment, it’s an honour to be part of that. Carly is a real songwriter and bright heart – and I loved getting to ask her to do something so very special.”

Pearce’s official induction will take place on August 3.