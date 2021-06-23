Jennifer Aniston discusses marriage, happiness, and more in a new interview with People.

The “Friends” actress, who was married to Brad Pitt in 2000-2005 and Justin Theroux in 2015-2017, says of whether she’ll tie the knot again: “Oh God, I don’t know. It’s not on my radar.

“I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”

She adds of whether she would ever consider online dating: “No. Absolutely no. I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”

Aniston, who is dog mom to schnauzer-mix Clyde, pit bull-mix Sophie, and newly rescued Great Pyrenees mix Lord Chesterfield, says of her life right now: “I’m in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs. I’m just a very fortunate and blessed human being.”

Aniston also discusses some of the downsides to fame and constantly having people watch over your life.

She tells the mag, “Sometimes you can’t help family members or people sending stuff over going, ‘What is this? You’re having a baby? Are you getting married?’

“It’s like, ‘Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'”