“America’s Got Talent” found its next young magic superstar.

This week, the judges were introduced to nine-year-old the Amazing Shoji, who dazzled them with his skills in illusion.

Asked what he plans to do with the big $1-million prize should he win, Shoji said, “Maybe buy some tacos and maybe a dog.”

The young magician then came down off the stage, right to the judges’ table to perform a set of tricks, including making coins vanish, card tricks, and more.

After the performance, Shoji cited magician Shin Lim, who won both “AGT” and “AGT: The Champions”, as his hero.

“I can see into the future, and I can see that you’re going to give Shin Lim a run for his money one day,” Heidi Klum told him.