David Archuleta’s sexuality and faith were at odds for a long time.

Archuleta, 30, revealed earlier this month that he is somewhere on “a spectrum of bisexuality.” In a new interview with “Good Morning America”, the “American Idol” alum spoke candidly on how the realization clashed with his Mormon faith.

“I’m still attracted to both [men and women], whether I want to or not,” Archuleta said. “I still believe in saving myself for marriage.”

“I’ve prayed,” he continued. “I was praying like, ‘God, you can do all things. You are God of miracles. I know you’ve allowed the blind to see, and that you rose the dead.’ I would say, ‘Please take these feelings away from me because I don’t want to feel things that I shouldn’t. I don’t want to feel things that are wrong.'”

Eventually, Archuleta realized that self-love was key. The singer’s church has been supportive of his coming out.

“So that’s been the process to learn to love myself even when I don’t understand why I am the way I am,” he said. “To learn that is the way God created me. I’ve had to discover that. There are so many millions of other people like me who have tried to change who they are.”

Archuleta, who placed second on season 7 of “American Idol”, also shared what he had in the works.

“Last year I released an album [Therapy Sessions] during quarantine. I’m releasing a children’s book as well that I’m so excited about. It’s called My Little Prayer and it comes out in the fall this year.”