Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are putting their luxurious Los Angeles home on the market.

Jonas, 31, and Turner, 25, have listed their Royal Oaks, Encino, L.A. home for $16.75 million after purchasing it in 2019 for $14.1 million. The 15,000-square-foot home boasts nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

RELATED: Jonas Brothers Drop Their Tokyo Olympics Song ‘Remember This’

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s home – Photo: Backgrid — Photo: Backgrid

The house comes with a ton of amenities: a relaxing spa, large gym, all-encompassing surround sound system, top-notch theatre, and a robust security system.

A lap pool separates the home from a two-bedroom guest house, which comes equipped with an aquarium, cigar humidor, kegerator, fog machine, disco lights, and DJ station.

RELATED: Sophie Turner Calls Out ‘F**king Creepy’ Paparazzi

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s home – Photo: Backgrid — Photo: Backgrid

Lest we forget the property’s four-car garage, turf landscaping, putting green, outdoor projector, prep kitchen, wine cellar, and outdoor patios.

Jonas and Turner started dating in 2016. They got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They held a second wedding in Paris, France, on June 29, 2019, and welcomed their daughter in July 2020.