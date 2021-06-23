Paris Hilton admits there’s more to life than money now she’s incredibly happy with her fiancé Carter Reum.

Hilton previously revealed on her YouTube documentary “This Is Paris” that she wouldn’t slow down until she made $1 billion but being content in her personal life has changed that.

“It was such a goal of mine before because I wasn’t happy in my personal life,” Hilton shared on Tuesday’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast.

“And also just going through what I went through, I always saw money as freedom and independence, and not being controlled. And I think that’s why I just had that as my focus in life. And now that I am so incredibly happy and in love in my personal life I’m not really interested in billions anymore. I’m more interested in babies.”

Hilton and Reum’s wedding journey is will be chronicled in the upcoming Peacock docuseries “Paris in Love”.

The star opened up about the ups and downs of her life in “This Is Paris”. She told Variety about one particular scene, in which she had a boyfriend, whom she had only been seeing for a couple of weeks, kicked out of the Tomorrowland music festival.

“That was just a nightmare, having to deal with that at one of the most important shows of my life,” Hilton explained.

“When people get insecure and jealous and weird, I just couldn’t take it anymore. And I’ve never stood up for myself before. That was the first time. It felt really good to be like, ‘Get the hell out of my life!’… I’m happy that I finally stood up for myself.”

She continued, “I’m sick of people using me. I’m just not going to have negative people in my life anymore. I’ve wasted too much time having bad people in my life who were only trying to use me.”