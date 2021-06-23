Throughout her career, Britney Spears has had to work under some very difficult circumstances.

This week, a New York Times report unearthed more details about Spears’ conservatorship, including a claim she made during a closed-door hearing that she had been forced to perform while sick with a fever.

According to the report, she had called the incident “one of the scariest moments of her life.”

Soon after the article was published, a Twitter user unearthed footage from a July 19, 2018, concert in Atlantic City in which she acknowledged being sick.

Dear @britneyspears ….I feel like we owe you an apology. We bought into the whole hype of BRITNEY the performer, without much consideration for how Britney Jean Spears, the person, was coping through each day. Looking back now, I remember you saying this in front of me… pic.twitter.com/I80ODPKPvq — Zachary Gordon (@ZacharyGordon95) June 22, 2021

“I’m about to pass out, and I’m sick,” she told the audience. “I have, actually, a 102 fever right now.”

After a male fan was invited on stage to perform her song “Freakshow” with her, Spears added, “It’s going to be really, really hot up here. I’m warning you.”

The Twitter user who resurfaced the footage, Zachary Gordon, wrote that he and other fans “owe her an apology” for hyping her up without consideration of her as a person.

I praise you to the highest extent for continuing the concert and putting a smile on your face regardless. I’ve had a feeling since Femme Fatale that you haven’t been happy. pic.twitter.com/LO4hJKpxfQ — Zachary Gordon (@ZacharyGordon95) June 22, 2021