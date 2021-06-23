TIFF 2021 is going forward with some big names and big premieres.

On Monday, the Toronto International Film Festival announced the first official selections for its 46th year, which will be held from Sept. 9 to 18.

Among the initial lineup are films from Kenneth Branagh, Edgar Wright, and Melissa McCarthy.

The festival will also present a World Exclusive IMAX Special Event screening of Denis Villeneuve’s hotly anticipated “Dune” at the Cinesphere at Ontario Place. “Dune” will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September.

“It’s been a tough year and we’re so glad to be back,” Cameron Bailey, TIFF artistic director and co-head, said in a statement.

Organizers for the festival also said, “Audiences will confidently be able to enjoy in-cinema screenings by maintaining a safe physical distance and wearing a mask.”

Additionally, the festival this year will include a strong online presence through its digital TIFF Bell Lightbox and TIFF Bell Digital Talks platforms, which were introduced last year.

“We believe that digital access is an important part of providing accessibility to audiences and will be vital to the future of film festivals. This inclusivity across all our offerings helps to ensure that, no matter where you are located, you can participate in the festival,” Joana Vicente, TIFF executive director and co-head, said.

Films appearing at the festival include director Mélanie Laurent’s “La Bal des Folles”, Terence Davies’ “Benediction”, Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast”, and Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho”.

Also premiering is director Theodore Melfi’s “The Starling”, which stars McCarthy opposite Kevin Kline, as well as the documentary “Jagged” about iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette and directed by Alison Klayman.

The biographical music doc “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” will also screen during the festival, along with Eric Warin and Tahir Rana’s “Charlotte”, Philip Noyce’s “Lakewood”, Antoine Fuqua’s “The Guilty”, ‘Danis Goulet’s “Night Raiders” and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” director Céline Sciamma’s “Petit Maman”.

More films from the lineup, as well as special guests, have still to be announced.

“TIFF will announce talent appearances and update accredited professionals on in-person offerings for press and industry delegates, such as press and industry screenings, in late July as government plans for reopening the city and the country are finalized,” the festival said.