Stephen Amell says he was asked to disembark a plane after an argument with his wife Cassandra Jean.

TMZ published a report that Amell was “forcibly removed from a flight in Texas” on Monday after “allegedly screaming at his wife in front of a plane full of passengers.” The “Arrow” star took to Twitter Wednesday to clarify the incident.

My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 23, 2021

Amell, 40, rejected reports that he was forcibly removed from the flight. The Toronto-born actor said he complied with flight staff that asked him to lower his voice, and again complied when he was asked to leave the plane.

“I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story,” he asserted. “Must be a slow news cycle.”

I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 23, 2021

Amell and Alexander Ludwig are set to star as fictional professional wrestling brothers in Starz’ upcoming drama “Heels”. The show is scheduled to premiere on August 15.