No, “Sexy Beasts” is not a show about furries.

Netflix has released the trailer for their latest out-of-the-box reality series, a dating show called “Sexy Beasts”. In a similar vein to Netflix’s other dating show, “Love is Blind”, “Sexy Beasts” attempts to take physical superficiality out of the dating process.

Contestants go on dates with their faces concealed by Hollywood-level face masks. Everything from cats and beavers to devils and scarecrows appear to be involved. Bonus points to whomever put an Orpheus on the dolphin’s forehead.

“Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test,” a synopsis for the show reads.

The new series is narrated by “Catastrophe” star and comedian Rob Delaney. It is an update of the short-lived BBC 3 reality series that aired in 2014.

“Sexy Beasts” premieres on Netflix on July 21.