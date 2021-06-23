Click to share this via email

Harrison Ford has injured himself while filming “Indiana Jones 5”.

A Disney spokesperson told ET: “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder.

“Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Ford had been filming the eagerly anticipated film — set for a July 2022 release date — in Pinewood Studios and other U.K. locations.

The actor stars as the lead character alongside Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann.

No plot details have been released for “Indiana Jones 5”, though it is rumoured to be set in the early 1970s.

Ford previously injured himself on a set when he broke his leg in an accident involving a hydraulic metal door back in 2014 while filming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.

ET Canada has reached out to Ford’s rep for comment.