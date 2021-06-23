Henry Golding is living in fatherhood bliss.

The actor, 34, joined Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to promote “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” and talked about life as a dad. The “Crazy Rich Asians” star and his wife Liv Lo welcomed a baby girl in March.

While he’s loving life now, Golding admits watching Lo go through 16 hours of labour was extremely stressful.

RELATED: Go Behind The Mask In New ‘Snake Eyes’ Trailer Starring Henry Golding, Andrew Koj

“It was definitely an eye-opening experience,” he admitted. “I think it was more stressful for me than it was for Liv, my wife. She was cruising it.”

He added, “At the end of it, I was wrecked… I was freaking out.”

Later, Golding shared details about his role in “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”.

RELATED: Henry Golding Gets His G.I. Joe On In First ‘Snake Eyes’ Trailer

“It restarts the G.I. Joe universe and we concentrate on one of the most iconic characters, which is Snake Eyes,” he explained. “‘And we start right at the beginning — his origin, who he is as a person, his mistakes, his lessons, his goals and it pretty much opens the window for exploring the rest of the characters that we all know and love.”

“Snake Eyes” hits big screens on July 23.