For Sarah Paulson, the sixth season of “American Horror Story” ranks at the bottom.

Appearing on The Hollywood Reporter podcast “Awards Chatter”, the actress, who has appeared in almost every season of the Ryan Murphy-created horror anthology, revealed that “Roanoke” was the one she enjoyed the least.

RELATED: Ryan Murphy Reveals Title Of ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10

“I just [didn’t] care about this season at all,” Paulson said. “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia (Clark in ‘The People vs OJ Simpson’) and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.

“I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do.”

RELATED: A Sneak Peek Of Macaulay Culkin In ‘American Horror Story’

Paulson explained that she regrets not telling Murphy at the time that she would like to sit out the season.

“I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do ‘American Horror Story’,” she said. “As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, ‘Please let me sit this one out, you know. Let me out.’”

Despite the experience, Paulson returned for subsequent seasons, including the upcoming 10th “Double Feature” season, alongside Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, and Macaulay Culkin.