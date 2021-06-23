Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Prince Charles is stuck in the middle of Prince Harry and Prince William’s alleged fallout.

According to People, a friend said Charles was “shellshocked by it all,” adding: “He is very hurt and upset.”

The latest look inside the brothers’ relationship comes after new chapters in royal historian Robert Lacey’s Battle of Brothers: William, Harry, and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult were released.

People previously reported how the alleged feud began when William expressed concern over how fast Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship was moving prior to their May 2018 wedding.

RELATED: Prince Charles Was Interviewed By Police During Princess Diana ‘Murder Investigation’

The royals have since hit headlines due to Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior members and relocating to California, as well as their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired earlier this year.

Lacey also mentioned the Meghan bullying claims, which surfaced around the same time as the Oprah interview aired, in his explosive new book. The Duchess of Sussex’s team have strongly denied the allegations.

The brothers were together at Prince Philip’s funeral at St. George’s Chapel on April 17 but reportedly had little time to chat.

“Everyone was optimistic,” a source close to the royal household told the mag, “but nothing really happened.”

RELATED: Prince Charles On Birth Of Lilibet: ‘Such Happy News’

Another source shared: “There was not really any time to build bridges.”

Harry and William are set to reunite again on July 1 to unveil the statue at Kensington Palace Gardens celebrating what would have been their late mother Princess Diana’s 60th birthday.

ET Canada has contacted Clarence House for comment on the People claims.