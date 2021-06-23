TV designers Colin McAllister and his partner Justin Ryan were involved in a horrific car accident over the weekend.

The Scots couple took to Facebook to share the news, revealing how they’d been struck on the side by a police car while travelling in a taxi through Quebec City on Sunday night.

The duo, who left Scotland for Toronto back in 2010, said they were lucky to be alive, with Ryan escaping with two broken ribs and a potentially bruised lung, while McAllister suffered whiplash, bruising and head bumps.

Ryan wrote in the post, “We were involved in a pretty awful car smash on Sunday evening – hit at high speed by a barrelling police car which was chasing a suspected criminal through the city.

“We didn’t roll, but we were lifted up and off the ground. We and our friend and colleague Steph with whom we were travelling have all sustained some injuries BUT it could have been WAY worse. We were all wearing our seat belts.”

His post continued, “Steph and Colin have bruising and whiplash and head bumps, and I have two broken ribs and a (potentially) bruised lung. And our taxi driver, whose name we don’t know, was also injured, but is okay. Remarkably, we all (kind of) walked from the scene.

“And we were all released from hospital the next morning. We don’t normally occupy our social pages with the sharing of anything other than good news… but we wanted to tell you this because, well, amidst all the carnage, we somehow managed to escape in better condition than we might have. So that’s actually good news.”

He added, “Yes we’re shaken – and very upset – BUT we made it. In a split (and unexpected) second our lives could have changed forever. But they didn’t. Well not really, anyway. We’re going back to Toronto to our cats (cheers Meesh for the pics!) beset (somehow) with a renewed air of positivity. Live your lives, friends. Embrace those you love. Because, all too quickly, everything can change. And all to quickly everything can be gone…”