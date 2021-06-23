Josh Blue blew the “America’s Got Talent” judges away with a hilarious audition.

The comedian, who has cerebral palsy, brought in the laughs with his self-deprecating stand-up skills, leaving Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandell and even host Terry Crews in stitches.

“I was at a restaurant with a bunch of friends, and the server went around the table and took everybody’s order,” Blue said during his audition. “And then when they got to me, they’re like, ‘And what will he have?’ My buddy was like, ‘I’m guessing a talk with your manager.’ Free dinner!”

Klum, who has notoriously hated stand-up comedy in the past, found herself loving every moment of Blue’s routine.

Blue has made quite the name for himself before his audition on “AGT”, in 2006 he was crowned the season four winner of “Last Comic Standing”.

He has also previously appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” and more.