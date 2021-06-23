Ryan Reynolds fans are seeing double.

Reynolds reunited with his remarkably identical “twin brother” Gordon Reynolds in a short new video on the Canadian actor’s official youtube channel. In the video, Gordon interrogates Ryan with a series of salacious questions.

“Who brokers the terms for these Hollywood arrangement-ships?” Gordon asks with air quotes, alluding to Reynolds’ relationship with fellow star Blake Lively. “My relationship is real, you f**k,” Ryan retorts.

“Haven’t seen Gordon in some time,” Reynolds wrote in the video’s description. “We break some new ground and some news. Pretty sure he broke wind as well.”

The new video comes on the same day that Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Marketing agency was acquired by advertising software company MNTN (pronounced “mountain”), per The Hollywood Reporter. Maximum Effort Marketing will operate as an agency with MNTN. Additionally, Reynolds will serve as MNTN’s chief creative officer. Maximum Effort Productions is not part of the deal.

“I genuinely love marketing and I have been gobsmacked by how much fun it has been and how fast we have grown,” Reynolds said in a statement to the publication. “We wanted a future for our marketing arm that ensured we could continue to move fast, have fun and do really rewarding work.”

“I was blown away by the simplicity and speed of MNTN’s technology and how it opens up access to TV for advertisers who can’t afford upfront agreements,” he added. “I believe the combination of our companies will create a 1+1 equals 3 situations, assuming my math checks out. It was never my strong suit.”

Reynolds most recently starred opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek in “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”. He will next star in “Free Guy”, “Red Notice”and “The Adam Project”.