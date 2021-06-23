No, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer never got together.

On Wednesday, the “Friends” star appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” alongside former co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

During the conversation Aniston was asked about the crushes she and Schwimmer admitted to having on each other during the recent “Friends” reunion special.

“We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked,” she told Stern. “The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.”

She continued, “But no, we never, on my life [got together]. And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did, because they would’ve heard about it. They can vouch for me.”

Cox agreed, saying, “True.”

“Howard’s not going to believe me,” Aniston added. “No, I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no.”

During the reunion special, Schwimmer admitted, “At some point, we were crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Aniston added, “Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.’ Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop.”