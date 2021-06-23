A fire broke out at Guy Ritchie’s U.K. pub in London, Lore of the Land, on Wednesday.

The London Fire Brigade released a statement confirming 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were on hand to tackle the blaze at the Fitzrovia pub.

The Brigade was called at 12:15 p.m. local time and the fire was under control by 3:48 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire at an iconic pub in #Fitzrovia is now under control https://t.co/w3zEd4rDjV pic.twitter.com/G9zqSBLqVI — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 23, 2021

Station Commander Jason Fisby said: “The fire is within the extraction system from the first floor to the roof vent. There are no reports of any injuries. Access to the seat of the fire is challenging and very labour intensive. The number of fire engines at the scene is a reflection of the need for a high turn over of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.”

RELATED: Jason Statham Is Out For Revenge In Guy Ritchie’s ‘Wrath Of Man’ Trailer

Adding, “Firefighters are carrying out salvage work and trying to prevent water damage on the floors below.”

Pub manager Kit Kitchener told the Sun: “I can’t say too much – we have to let the guys do their thing. We are not going to open tomorrow. The only thing that matters is that no one was hurt.”

RELATED: Guy Ritchie And Hugh Grant Re-Create Incredible Photo Of Their Fathers In The Same Scottish Military Regiment 65 Years Ago

Ritchie was said to have visited the pub and appeared “calm” as he was told of the damage.

The “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” director opened the pub, which serves beer from his Gritchie Brewing Company, last year after buying it in 2018.

He previously owned a Mayfair pub, The Punch Bowl, during his marriage to Madonna. He kept it when they got divorced, but sold it in 2013.

ET Canada has contacted Ritchie’s rep for comment.