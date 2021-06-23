Click to share this via email

The top dog is back in action.

On Wednesday, Disney+ debuted the first trailer for the new TV series reboot of “Turner & Hooch”, starring Josh Peck.

The show is based on the 1989 Tom Hanks feature comedy about a police investigator who partners up with a French Mastiff named Hooch.

In the new series, Peck plays U.S. Marshall Scott Turner Jr., the son of Hanks’ character from the original film, who inherits a new dog, also named Hooch, who was rescued from an animal shelter by his late father.

“Scotty, I know you think you don’t want a dog,” a letter from Scott’s dad reads. “But everything I care about in my life started with a dog.”

The show also stars Becca Tobin, Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar, Lyndsy Fonseca, Jeremy Maguire and Vanessa Lengies, with five different five French Mastiffs playing Hooch.

“Turner & Hooch” premieres July 21 on Disney+.