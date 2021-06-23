Despite always wanting a breast augmentation, Cara Delevingne is opening up about why she’ll never get plastic surgery.

The model, 28, joined the Make it Reign podcast and admitted that her personal mission, to always help and inspire fans to be completely honest, has made her rethink plans to go under the knife.

“I get it because it comes from a place of deep insecurity,” she began. “Like ever since I was a kid, I was like, ‘I wanna have a boob job, my boobs are uneven.'”

But Delevingne admits she worries she couldn’t be honest about getting work done, since it’s still such a taboo subject.

“I’ve gotten close to thinking about it and luckily at that moment go, ‘Well, if I was to do it, then I don’t think I could be honest about it,'” the “Paper Towns” actress explained. “And then that would be a problem because I just think that young girls or young boys even, need to know that some things aren’t naturally obtainable, you know, which is fine.”

She added, “That’s the model of modern science and that’s okay, it’s great. But, just what makes it more sad is that people just can’t really talk about it.”

During the interview, Delevingne opens up about becoming an entrepreneur with her sex tech brand, Lora DiCarlo.