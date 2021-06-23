Click to share this via email

Candyman. Candyman. Candyman.

On Wednesday, Universal debuted the new trailer for the horror reboot “Candyman”, from director Nia DaCosta.

Acting as a direct sequel to the 1992 horror classic of the same name, the new film brings the terror to the present day, with “Watchmen” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as artist Anthony McCoy, who learns about the legend of the Candyman.

After beginning to explore the urban legend, Anthony unintentionally opens a door to a tragic past and unleashes true horror.

The film also stars Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo, and features a script co-written by DaCosta, Win Rosenfeld and producer Jordan Peele.

“Candyman” hits theatres Aug. 27.