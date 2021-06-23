Damian Hurley is still hurting following the tragic passing of his dad, Steve Bing.

Hurley, 19, paid tribute to his dad on the one-year anniversary of his passing. The model and actress is the son of Bing and actress Elizabeth Hurley.

“A year ago today, my mother and I received some devastating news,” Hurley wrote on Tuesday. “I didn’t realize at the time quite how much it would affect me… We all like to show ‘perfect’ versions of our lives – for me, the idea of publicly discussing something as personal as grief is terrifying… but sometimes it’s necessary.”

“The last year has been bloody hard – for everyone on the planet – and I think acknowledging that is vital. It’s not weak to struggle. In fact, to get through to the other side is immensely strong. Thank you so much for all your messages today,” he concluded. “I love you all.”



His mother, Elizabeth informed the public of Bing’s passing in an Instagram post published June 22, 2020.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us,” Elizabeth wrote at the time. “It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter.”

“In the past year, we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday,” she concluded. “This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

Bing died at age 55 on June 22, 2020 and his death was ruled as a suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.