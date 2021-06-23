Luke Bryan is giving fans an all-access pass to his life in the first trailer for his upcoming docuseries.

On Wednesday, IMDb TV dropped the first look at the five-part series, “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary”, which will give viewers an in-depth look at his rise to fame and his ups and downs along the way.

The series also features original home videos, backstage footage and candid interviews with his family members, including his mom LeClaire Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer.

“He was just this big goofy ball of energy that I loved,” gushes Bryan’s wife in the trailer.

“I had a mission and a path and she was at the end of it,” adds Bryan. “Being gone for weeks at a time never got any easier. The pressure never let up.”

“Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” premieres Friday, Aug. 6, on IMDb TV.