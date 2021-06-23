Jade Roper Tolbert is hitting back at Instagram trolls.

The “Bachelor” alum, 34, recently documented some bonding fun with her 3-year-old daughter Emerson “Emmy” Avery, which showed Emmy’s adorable attempt to put on some makeup.

“She wanted to get ready with me,” Roper Tolbert wrote over one photo of her daughter on her Instagram story. “‘Good,’ she says as she smiles at herself in the eyeshadow mirror and shuts the compact.”

But soon, Tolbert’s innocent fun was met with criticism from followers.

One person, as documented in the Bachelor Nation star’s post, said her daughter shouldn’t use makeup because it “may subconsciously tell her that she needs it because she’s not beautiful enough.”

In response, Tolbert wrote, “Maybe we all should just become robots with zero emotions and zero-interest or curiosities and have zero fun.”

Tolbert shares three children with her husband Tanner Tolbert, who she met on “Bachelor In Paradise”, Emmy, 3, Brooks Easton, 2 in July, and Reed Harrison, 7-months-old.