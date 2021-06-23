Love and friendship will conquer Amazon Prime Video when “The Pursuit of Love” premieres in July.

The streaming service released a trailer on Wednesday in anticipation of the three-part series’ premiere.

“The Pursuit of Love” – Photo: Robert Viglasky/Amazon Studios — Photo: Robert Viglasky

“Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, played by Lily James (‘Baby Driver’) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan, played by Emily Beecham (‘Cruella’),” a synopsis for the series explains.

Continuing, “Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places. As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart.”

“The Pursuit of Love” – Photo: Robert Viglasky/Amazon Studios — Photo: Robert Viglasky/Amazon Studios

The show also stars Dominic West (“The Wire”) and Dolly Wells (“Dracula”) as Linda’s parents, Uncle Matthew and Aunt Sadie Radlett, Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”) as Lord Merlin, the Radlett’s wealthy and eccentric neighbour, Emily Mortimer (“Mary Poppins Returns”) as Fanny’s mother, The Bolter, and Beattie Edmondson (“Josh”) as Louisa Radlett.

All three episodes of “The Pursuit of Love”, which were originally released on BBC One in May, will premiere on Friday, July 30 in Canada and the U.S. via Amazon Prime Video.