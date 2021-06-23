Jordana Brewster is opening up about the unrealistic body expectations propgated by Hollywood, and recalls being devastated herself when she was told to lose weight for a role.

In an interview with The Retaility, the “F9” star recalls how female actresses were expected “to look a certain way” not that long ago.

“Ten years ago, I was so concerned about, ‘How does my stomach look? How does my butt look?’ I call it the Maxim era and the FHM era of, ‘Yes, you have to be talented, but you also have to be a certain size and not too fat and not too skinny,'” she said.

“There was so much pressure on actresses to look a certain way and that’s exhausting and such a waste of energy because instead of reading or focusing on your character, you’re focused on ‘How do I look right now and is it perfect enough?'” Brewster continued.

“I used to get notes, ‘They’re asking you to lose some weight,’ and I would carry that for years because how could you not?” she admitted.

However, she’s heartened to see that standards have been changing in recent years.

“When I watch TV, I’m like, ‘Wow. It’s so refreshing that the women can wear stuff that’s not [revealing],'” she said. “They’re not being treated as sex symbols unless that’s important to their character. That’s awesome and it’s reflecting life a little bit more. I think we’re going in the right direction.”