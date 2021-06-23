John Boyega’s rep is addressing rumours surrounding his abrupt departure from “Rebel Ridge”.

It was reported in early June that Boyega was leaving the Netflix project mid-production “for family reasons.” A new report by The Hollywood Reporter brings conflicting information as to how Boyega exited the film.

Some sources tell the publications that a “myriad issues ranging from the script to his accommodations” led to his departure. Netflix executives, including co-CEO Ted Sarandos and head of global films Scott Stuber, allegedly tried to persuade Boyega to return with no success. The team was allegedly informed of his exit when they went to Boyega’s hotel, only to learn he had checked out.

“Dozens of crew members on the project were let go after Boyega’s departure as the production disbanded,” THR wrote.

“I know actors who wanted to back out of a movie, but nobody actually bails,” one top executive not involved with the movie said. “Not once they started shooting.”

Femi Oguns, Boyega’s London-based agent, denied that anything other than family issues forced Boyega out of the project.

“I can categorically say that these rumours are completely untrue,” he wrote. “People will form their opinions often rooted from boredom. As stated John unfortunately left due to family reasons which in truth is none of anyone’s business except his own.”

“John and Netflix have a wonderful relation which will continue to grow for years to come whether that be through his acting or through [Boyega’s production company] UpperRoom,” Oguns concluded.

There are supposedly plans to start production on “Rebel Ridge” next year with a new lead.