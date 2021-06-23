The lyrics of the “Friends” theme famously declare, “I’ll be there for you,” and in the case of the series’ female co-stars those aren’t just words.

“Friends” co-stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow demonstrated that when the trio made a joint appearance Wednesday on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”.

During the conversation, as reported by People, Kudrow opened up about the death of her mother last year, revealing that Aniston and Cox “came running” to lend their support after they found out.

According to Kudrow, her mother died “right at the very beginning” of the COVID-19 pandemic, admitting she was “not entirely sure” whether her death was related to the virus “because they didn’t have tests” at that point.

“These women came running to support, that was really nice. They came to the funeral, it wasn’t a lot of notice, and they were there,” Kudrow said of Cox and Aniston.

“We were able to have a funeral,” Kudrow added. “Everyone thought I was a freak … I made the Rabbi announce please don’t hug or touch anybody ’cause we had been in an emergency room and there was no COVID protocol there. And everyone thought I was, like, a cold, ice horror of a person.”