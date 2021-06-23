Click to share this via email

Alexander Skarsgard is heading back to the sci-fi thriller world.

According to Deadline, the “Big Little Lies” actor, 44, will team up with his “Possessor” director, Canadian filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg, for the upcoming movie, “Infinity Pool”.

The film follows young, rich couple James and Em on vacation. While enjoying their expensive all-inclusive resort and all its amenities, the couple discovers that something much more dangerous and seductive lingers outside the hotel gates.

While Skarsgard is the only member of the cast that has been announced so far, with production set to begin on Sept. 6.

Not only will the “True Blood” alum star in the flick, he will also serve as executive producer alongside Neon & Topic Studios.

Neon previously acquired Cronenberg’s 2020 sci-fi psychological horror feature “Possessor” out of the Sundance Film Festival, which also starred Skarsgard.