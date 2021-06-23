Since their viral skit on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” in December 2020, Pete Davidson and Timothée Chalamet have become super close.

The comedian, 27, chatted about his relationship with the actor, 25, on Gold Derby on Monday and revealed it’s actually really “annoying” to be Chalamet’s friend.

“It’s annoying because he’s really attractive and talented,” Davidson said. “Usually you’re only allowed one, like I am. And I don’t know which one it is.”

He added, “It’s debatable on both sides.”

Davidson and Chalamet first became pals after meeting through a mutual friend, rapper Kid Cudi. But they really clicked during Chalamet’s time hosting the sketch series.

“He’s just one of those people that you’re like, ‘What the f**k is up with this kid?'” Davidson continued. “Then you meet him and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I get it. Charming, nice, talented — OK I get it.'”

The “King Of Staten Island” actor previously recalled meeting Chalamet for the first time during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, revealing he took Cudi out for dinner for his birthday when Chalamet showed up, followed by Kanye West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian. Davidson joked that he was the one to foot the bill.