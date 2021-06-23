Erica Rose is known to Bachelor Nation for appearing on Prince Lorenzo Borghese’s season of “The Bachelor” followed by two subsequent stints on spinoff “Bachelor Pad”.

Rose recently visited the “Unpopular With Jacques Peterson” podcast, and recalled one particularly painful experience during an episode of “Bachelor Pad”.

As Rose recalled, she and the other members of the cast were participating in a challenge in which former host Chris Harrison asked such questions as “Who are you least attracted to?” The women, wearing bikinis, would then answer the questions by throwing a paint-filled egg at the blindfolded, shirtless men, and vice versa.

RELATED: Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess, Lil Jon And David Spade To Guest-Host ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

It was during the challenge that Michael Stagliano hurled an egg at a blindfolded Rose.

“It really hurt. That was when I was like, ‘Ow. I don’t want to do this anymore,'” she said. “Emotionally, yeah, it was traumatic, but physically, that f**king hurt… I walked off and I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore. This is, like, abusive. It’s not just my feelings are hurt, but that f**king hurt.'”

She added: “They did tell the guys, ‘You can’t throw it as hard.’ The point of the game wasn’t to injure people. It was to humiliate them, I guess… They didn’t throw it as hard [after that].”

According to Rose, her complaints resulted in a warning from Harrison. “He said to me, which I’m sure he was told to say, whatever, but either way he said to me, ‘If you don’t finish this challenge and let the eggs keep getting thrown at you, you’re going to be eliminated.'”

RELATED: Tanner Tolbert Takes Swipe At ‘Train Wreck’ ‘Bachelor’ Franchise After Guest-Host Announcement

With a $250,000 grand prize at stake, she decided to keep going, even though “the damage had been done.” However, at another point in the season she was shocked to see some people allowed to sit out a challenge when she’d been told she’d be eliminated if she did the same.

“What upset me was that I was told if I didn’t finish that challenge, I’d be eliminated. And then a couple weeks later, it was the kissing contest and they let Michelle Money and a few other people, I think, sit that one out because they were parents and so they didn’t feel that was appropriate,” she claimed. “I felt like for sure on that show it was also playing favourites in that regard.”

RELATED: Chris Harrison Reportedly Received $11 Million CAD Payout After Exiting ‘The Bachelor’

After her second stint on “Bachelor Pad”, she began “feeling really upset and feeling really depressed, actually, for the first time in my life,” which led her to undergo therapy; that was when she “realized that I had a little bit of PTSD, actually, from my time on the show.”

She added: “So definitely I was in shock. Looking back at that year was really weird for me.”