Rock legend David Crosby made a return visit to SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” this week to promote his upcoming solo album For Free, featuring collaborations with former Doobie Brothers singer Michael McDonald, Steely Dan founder Donald Fagen and bluegrass prodigy Sarah Jarosz.

Crosby said the favourite track on the new album is “I Won’t Stay for Long,” written by his biological son James Raymond, about 79-year-old Crosby confronting his own mortality.

“I am at the end of my life, Howard, and it’s a very strange thing,” Crosby told host Howard Stern. “Here’s what I’ve come to about it: it’s not how much time you’ve got because we really don’t know — I could have two weeks; I could have 10 years — it’s what you do with the time that you do have. Each day that I get, I’m very grateful for, and I try to [spend them] making music because I think the world needs music. I think music is a lifting force… and I think the human race needs a lift.”

Crosby also reflected on his one-time romance with Joni Mitchell, and how he discovered her playing in a club. “In all fairness, Joni was so talented that I think it would have happened anyway,” Crosby said of Mitchell’s discovery.

“She is arguably the best singer-songwriter of our times. I think she’s as good a poet as Bob [Dylan] and 10 times the musician-singer than he is,” he continued. “I don’t get along with her that well anymore, but I do love her with my whole heart for what she gave us.”

Asked whether it was hard to be in a relationship with her, Crosby quipped, “Do I think it’s hard? Listen, imagine if you wrote a song — a really good song — and you sang it to her when she came home, and then she sang you three better songs she wrote last night.”

Stern, a vocal fan of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, asked about the state of Crosby’s contentious relationship with the other members of the iconic rock supergroup.

“Neil [Young has] a legitimate beef because I dissed his girlfriend. I get it. I apologized for it with you,” he told Stern, recalling a previous appearance on the show when he apologized for calling Young’s future wife Daryl Hannah “a purely poisonous predator.”

“[Graham] Nash kind of seems to think that I’m responsible for everything wrong since the Korean War,” he said, adding, “I’ve got a lot of hero worship for [Stephen] Stills. He was the best guy in the band… and wrote all the hits. Every time the guy touches a guitar, everything swings right away.”

Ultimately, Crosby added, “I have no beef with any of them, man. I hope they’re all okay. I am a little surprised that they’re not putting out music, but… whatever they’re doing, I hope they’re happy… I’m not looking for them to absolve me of my idiocy. You gotta understand, man, I let all three of those guys down totally by becoming a junkie… and for that I’ve apologized a million times. The real significance in CSNY, or any great band, is the songs — and we did make beautiful songs.