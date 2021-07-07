Blink-182 bass player and co-lead singer Mark Hoppus is updating fans on his cancer battle.

The musician shared a photo of himself enjoying the Fourth of July weekend, sporting a new bald look due to the cancer treatments.

On Twitter, he asked fans for advice on a hat he could wear to “cover my giant bald head.”

Even though I can’t really go anywhere or see people I’d like a cool guy hat to cover my giant bald head. Any suggestions of brands to check out? — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 5, 2021

He had previously stated on Twitter:

Everything about chemo sucks except the part where it hopefully saves my life. — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 2, 2021

Hoppus first made the announcement via Instagram Stories last month, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital undergoing chemotherapy.

“Yes hello,” he wrote. “One cancer treatment, please.”

Hoppus subsequently issued a statement via social media confirming that he is indeed battling cancer.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” Hoppus continued.

“Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future,” he concluded. “Love to you all.”

Hoppus’s blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker told E! News of the diagnosis: “Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”

Tom DeLonge also posted:

I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) June 24, 2021

