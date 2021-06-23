Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Blink-182 bass player and co-lead singer Mark Hoppus is confirming that he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

Hoppus first made the announcement via Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital undergoing chemotherapy.

“Yes hello,” he wrote. “One cancer treatment, please.”

Hoppus subsequently issued a statement via social media confirming that he is indeed battling cancer.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote.

RELATED: Blink-182’s New Single ‘Quarantine’ Is A Little Too Relatable

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” Hoppus continued.

“Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future,” he concluded. “Love to you all.”