Blink-182 bass player and co-lead singer Mark Hoppus is confirming that he’s been diagnosed with cancer.
Hoppus first made the announcement via Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital undergoing chemotherapy.
“Yes hello,” he wrote. “One cancer treatment, please.”
Hoppus subsequently issued a statement via social media confirming that he is indeed battling cancer.
“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote.
“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” Hoppus continued.
“Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future,” he concluded. “Love to you all.”
— ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) June 23, 2021