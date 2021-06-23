Britney Spears appeared in court on Wednesday to contest her conservatorship, and dropped some bombshell allegations in the process.

In her remarks to the court, Spears slammed the conservatorship — controlled by her father, Jamie Spears — as “abusive,” insisting “it’s doing me way more harm than good.”

Spears also alleged she wants “to get married and have a baby,” which is prohibited in the conservatorship; in fact, she also claimed she has no control over her reproductive rights.

“I’m not lying. I just want my life back and it’s been 13 years and it’s enough,” she said.

Spears’ long-ago boyfriend Justin Timberlake took to Twitter to share his thoughts on her court appearance and throw his support behind her.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” he wrote. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

He continued by writing, “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

In a final tweet, Timberlake said that he and wife Jessica Biel, “send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”