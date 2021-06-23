The Gin Blossoms are no slouches when it comes to dealing with rude Twitter trolls.

On Tuesda, the  band, known for such ’90s hits as “Hey Jealousy”, took to the stage for a halftime performance at the L.A. Clippers game against the Phoenix Suns at the NBA Western Finals.

When a Twitter troll weighed in to to diss them as “the third s**ttiest band ever,” they fired back, writing, “Who did your Nuggets book for tonight?”

RELATED: Kyrie Irving Says Fans Treat NBA Players Like ‘They’re In A Human Zoo’ After Fan Arrested For Throwing Water Bottle At His Head

When the troll returned fire by saying the Nuggets’ “season is now about as relevant as the Gin Blossoms,” the band hilariously pointed out, “we’re playing one more game of the West Conference Finals than the Nuggests…”

The trolling continued, as did the epic retorts.

Then it came time to drop the mic.

Click to View Gallery
Celebrities Who Love Basketball