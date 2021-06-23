Click to share this via email

The Gin Blossoms perform during halftime in game two of the NBA Western Conference finals between the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 22, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Gin Blossoms are no slouches when it comes to dealing with rude Twitter trolls.

On Tuesda, the band, known for such ’90s hits as “Hey Jealousy”, took to the stage for a halftime performance at the L.A. Clippers game against the Phoenix Suns at the NBA Western Finals.

When a Twitter troll weighed in to to diss them as “the third s**ttiest band ever,” they fired back, writing, “Who did your Nuggets book for tonight?”

Who did your Nuggets book for tonight? https://t.co/ws2bRzGnbw — Gin Blossoms (@ginblossoms) June 22, 2021

When the troll returned fire by saying the Nuggets’ “season is now about as relevant as the Gin Blossoms,” the band hilariously pointed out, “we’re playing one more game of the West Conference Finals than the Nuggests…”

Tbh, we’re playing one more game of the Western Conference Finals than the Nuggets… https://t.co/NLqxURxQ5c — Gin Blossoms (@ginblossoms) June 22, 2021

The trolling continued, as did the epic retorts.

Then it came time to drop the mic.