The Gin Blossoms are no slouches when it comes to dealing with rude Twitter trolls.
On Tuesda, the band, known for such ’90s hits as “Hey Jealousy”, took to the stage for a halftime performance at the L.A. Clippers game against the Phoenix Suns at the NBA Western Finals.
When a Twitter troll weighed in to to diss them as “the third s**ttiest band ever,” they fired back, writing, “Who did your Nuggets book for tonight?”
Who did your Nuggets book for tonight? https://t.co/ws2bRzGnbw
— Gin Blossoms (@ginblossoms) June 22, 2021
When the troll returned fire by saying the Nuggets’ “season is now about as relevant as the Gin Blossoms,” the band hilariously pointed out, “we’re playing one more game of the West Conference Finals than the Nuggests…”
Tbh, we’re playing one more game of the Western Conference Finals than the Nuggets… https://t.co/NLqxURxQ5c
— Gin Blossoms (@ginblossoms) June 22, 2021
The trolling continued, as did the epic retorts.
The royalty checks keep cashing bud, #GinBlossomsIn4 https://t.co/oANeJpqDs8 pic.twitter.com/GyEuqdaRVl
— Gin Blossoms (@ginblossoms) June 22, 2021
Then it came time to drop the mic.
Just think if it were 1994 Suns would still be better than Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/dAmnWYt7MS
— Gin Blossoms (@ginblossoms) June 22, 2021