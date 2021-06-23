Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Fans are anticipating “Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You”, which streams on Peacock beginning Friday.

In advance of the show, on Wednesday Peacock shared a special sneak peek from the Pride-themed special, with Miley Cyrus delivering a special cover of Cher’s anthem “Believe”.

“Happy Pride, everybody!” Cyrus tells the crowd before launching into the 1998 hit.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Teams With Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma & More For Metallica Cover

As she sings, Cyrus is joined by an array of drag queens as backup dancers, including Kylie Sonique Love, Venus Ann Serena, Iris Lefluer, Raquel Rea Heart, Sapphire Mylan and Jaidynn Diore Fierce.

In addition to Cyrus, other performers in the special include Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck and Maren Morris, accompanies Cyrus for a duet on ABBA’s “Dancing Queen.”

Check out Twitter’s ecstatic response to the performance:

Miley Cyrus covering ‘Believe’ is everything I needed today 🌈 🏳️‍🌈 @MileyCyrus pic.twitter.com/ttpv8eOkpl — boohoo (@boohoo) June 23, 2021

Miley Cyrus covering Believe by Cher sits right with my soul pic.twitter.com/VwMvOIJAKP — Sanity Kane (@m_masur94) June 23, 2021