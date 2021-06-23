Meghan Markle has been making headlines for the publication of her children’s book The Bench.

However, The Bench is technically not her first book; as it turns out, Markle has an earlier tome that dates back decades.

On Tuesday, June 22, the 14th Librarian of U.S. Congress Carla Hayden took to Twitter, to reveal that Duchess Meghan had submitted a book to the U.S. Copyright Office back in 1996 — when she was still in eighth grade.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Reveals Her Sweet Gift For Prince Harry’s First Father’s Day Inspired Children’s Book ‘The Bench’ In First Interview Since Speaking With Oprah

Titled A Face Without Freckles…Is a Night Without Stars, the book was a school assignment.

In her tweet, Hayden included the cover of the book along with an interior page and an introductory note about the author.

Did you know Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wrote a book in 8th grade titled, A Face without Freckles… Is a Night Without Stars. She extols the wonder of freckles with drawings and verse. Meghan submitted it to the @CopyrightOffice in 1996. From @librarycongress collection: pic.twitter.com/7XgSLTV1rc — Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) June 22, 2021

“Some people think freckles are strange, while I happen to disagree,” she wrote. “Because if I did not have freckles, then I would not truly be me!”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Celebrates ‘The Bench’ Reaching No. 1 On New York Times Bestseller List: ‘Thank You For Supporting Me’

Meanwhile, the “about the author” page notes that “Meghan Markle currently attends Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, California and enjoys watching television, spending time with her friends, and participating in musical comedies,” adding, “Meghan wrote this book in the eight grade as a school project and now wishes to continue writing throughout high school.”

The future royal also thanks “mommy” and “daddy” for their support.