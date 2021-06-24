The animated world just got a little bit gayer with the announcement that Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison, Wanda Sykes, Matt Rogers and more have joined the voice cast of Netflix’s new queer, adult comedy, “Q-Force”.

Created by Gabe Liedman (“Pen15”, “Big Mouth”) and executive produced by Hayes, Todd Milliner, Ben Heins, Mike Schur, David Miner, the sassy series follows all-star American Intelligence Agent Steve Maryweather (Hayes), who is ousted to West Hollywood after coming out as gay. There he assembles a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses, creating the Q-Force. But after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from the AIA, the team goes rogue by finding and solving their own cases.

Courtesy of Netflix
Courtesy of Netflix

In addition to Hayes (he/him/his) as Agent Maryweather, the openly queer cast includes Harrison (she/her/hers) as resident hacker Stat, Rogers (he/him/his) as a drag queen named Twink, Sykes (she/her/hers) as an expert mechanic and gadget guru Deb, and Liedman (he/him/his) as Maryweather’s love interest, Benji.

Additionally, Gary Cole (he/him/his) is Director Dirk Chunley, David Harbour (he/him/his) is Agent Rick Buck, and Laurie Metcalf (she/her/hers) is V, the Deputy Director of the AIA.

“Q-Force” premieres Sept. 2 on Netflix.

