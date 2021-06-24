The animated world just got a little bit gayer with the announcement that Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison, Wanda Sykes, Matt Rogers and more have joined the voice cast of Netflix’s new queer, adult comedy, “Q-Force”.

Created by Gabe Liedman (“Pen15”, “Big Mouth”) and executive produced by Hayes, Todd Milliner, Ben Heins, Mike Schur, David Miner, the sassy series follows all-star American Intelligence Agent Steve Maryweather (Hayes), who is ousted to West Hollywood after coming out as gay. There he assembles a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses, creating the Q-Force. But after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from the AIA, the team goes rogue by finding and solving their own cases.