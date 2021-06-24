Jessica Chastain has had enough of people mistaking her for Bryce Dallas Howard.

The “Molly’s Game” star joked about the constant comparison in a new TikTok, with her mouthing along to “I’m f**king sick of it” in her own version of the “Sick of It” trend created by KingDiaaa2.

Chastain captioned the clip, “When you spend 20 years building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park,” referencing Howard’s role in the “Jurassic World” movies.

Chastain and her fellow red-headed star Howard have been compared for years.

Ron Howard even once mistook his own daughter for Chastain while shopping at an Apple store.

Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard co-starred in 2011’s “The Help”.

“The first time we met, we went to the table read and looked at each other, because we both get it all the time, and we grabbed each other’s hands and said, ‘Let’s go to the mirror,'” Chastain shared in a 2019 interview.

“And we went to the mirror and looked at our faces and went, ‘Yeah, we look exactly alike.'”

“There are little things about us that are different, but we definitely look like kin,” Chastain said, insisting that she sees the comparison “as a compliment.”

“I think she’s fabulous,” she gushed.