Megan Boone has bid farewell to “The Blacklist”.

The actress, who has portrayed Elizabeth Keen on the NBC drama since its inception in 2013, shared her thoughts as her final episode aired Wednesday.

Boone posted a photo of herself with co-star James Spader, writing in the caption how the experience had “been an entire life inside of my own life.”

RELATED: Megan Boone’s Name Scratched From ‘The Blacklist’ As She Plans Exit From The Show

The star’s post included, “These eight years playing Liz Keen and have helped me better define the world and myself.”

Boone wrote that she was grateful to everyone she’s shared her story with, concluding: “The dreams inside this little life are the memories I still have of the guest stars passing through, however briefly— of their faces, their voices, their idiosyncrasies and talents.

“There have been such an astounding abundance of you over my 150+ episodes that, ironically, I could not list you all here, but… What a list. What a dream. Thank you all.”

RELATED: ‘The Blacklist’ Bloopers: James Spader And The Cast Hilariously Fumble Through Their Lines

Her exit from the series was reportedly known ahead of the show’s season 9 pickup in January. Following the January 29 episode of “The Blacklist”, Boone’s character was absent for nine consecutive episodes before returning on April 23.

With Boone’s departure, the only remaining original cast members of “The Blacklist” are James Spader (Red), Diego Klattenhoff (Agent Ressler), and Harry Lennix (FBI boss Harold Cooper).