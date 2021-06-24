Andy Cohen is calling to free Britney.

On Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, the host showed his support for Britney Spears following her powerful public testimony at a conservatorship hearing.

In particular, Cohen took aim at Spears’ father Jamie and his attorney for the conditions they have imposed upon the pop star.

#WWHL host @Andy shows support for Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement by naming Jamie Spears as tonight's Jackhole of the Day. pic.twitter.com/jToBvajIZ2 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 24, 2021

“Today’s Jackhole is Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears, who continues to have a death grip on Britney’s life,” Cohen said.

During her testimony, Spears alleged that her conservators have not allowed her to remove an IUD in order to have a baby and that she was forced to change her medication.

“She is a woman,” Cohen said of Spears. “And she certainly deserves a whole lot more than a low-rent ‘Mommy Dearest’ in a boxy suit. Britney, after the courage you showed today, you are one hundred per cent stronger than yesterday. And Jamie, if you want to make money in the future, I suggest, you better work, b***h!”

Finally, the host led the audience in a chant of, “Free Britney!”