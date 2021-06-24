Andy Cohen is calling to free Britney.
On Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, the host showed his support for Britney Spears following her powerful public testimony at a conservatorship hearing.
In particular, Cohen took aim at Spears’ father Jamie and his attorney for the conditions they have imposed upon the pop star.
“Today’s Jackhole is Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears, who continues to have a death grip on Britney’s life,” Cohen said.
During her testimony, Spears alleged that her conservators have not allowed her to remove an IUD in order to have a baby and that she was forced to change her medication.
“She is a woman,” Cohen said of Spears. “And she certainly deserves a whole lot more than a low-rent ‘Mommy Dearest’ in a boxy suit. Britney, after the courage you showed today, you are one hundred per cent stronger than yesterday. And Jamie, if you want to make money in the future, I suggest, you better work, b***h!”
Finally, the host led the audience in a chant of, “Free Britney!”