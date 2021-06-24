James Corden isn’t much of a golfer.
On Wednesday’s “The Late Late Show”, the host joined NFL star Tom Brady for a day on the links and learned just how difficult swinging a club really is.
Getting good and warmed up before our afternoon with @tombrady on tonight's #LateLateShow.
The fun tees off at 12:37 am on @CBS. Don't be late! pic.twitter.com/sPTbUeHLNG
— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) June 23, 2021
The two warmed up to make sure they were in tip-top shape before playing, and Corden was already complaining.
“I haven’t got off a couch without making a noise in ten years,” Corden said after Brady told him not to groan.
The two also drove around in a golf cart, playing out a miniature “Carpool Karaoke”, complete with songs from “Hamilton”.
When it came to the actual golfing, Corden got off to a poor start, with the ball ending up in the rough multiple times.