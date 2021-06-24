Click to share this via email

James Corden isn’t much of a golfer.

On Wednesday’s “The Late Late Show”, the host joined NFL star Tom Brady for a day on the links and learned just how difficult swinging a club really is.

The two warmed up to make sure they were in tip-top shape before playing, and Corden was already complaining.

“I haven’t got off a couch without making a noise in ten years,” Corden said after Brady told him not to groan.

James Corden and Tom Brady – Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS 2021

The two also drove around in a golf cart, playing out a miniature “Carpool Karaoke”, complete with songs from “Hamilton”.

When it came to the actual golfing, Corden got off to a poor start, with the ball ending up in the rough multiple times.