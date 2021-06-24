Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Out with the princesses and in with the superheroes.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Michael Bublé shows just how passionately his two-year-old daughter Vida dislikes princesses.

RELATED: Michael Bublé, Luisana Lopilato Celebrate 10-Year Wedding Anniversary: ‘We’ve Been Through So Much’

“So, do you like the princesses?” Bublé asks her, to which she cries, “No.”

“What do you like?” her dad asks.

“I like Marvel,” she says, in tears, to which Bublé asks, “You like Marvel? Like the superheroes?”

RELATED: Michael Bublé Says ‘There’s A Great Or Greater Hunger For Music Than There’s Ever Been’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“Yeah”, Vida says, crying and turning her face away from the camera.

Bublé joked in the caption, “I should have seen it coming…. Her first words were ‘I AM INEVITABLE!'”