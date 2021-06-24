Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Netflix is loading up its new gun-slinging western “The Harder They Fall” with a cast that pack some serious punch.

The streaming service released a new teaser for the film Thursday ahead of its 2021 premiere.

RELATED: ‘The Pursuit Of Love’ Is En Route To Amazon Prime Video

“The Harder They Fall” (L-R): Jonathan Majors as Nat Love, Delroy Lindo as Bass Reeves, RJ Cyler as Jim Beckworth – Photo: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021 — Photo: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

“When outlaw Nat Love discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge,” Netflix explains. “Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new-school western include his former love Stagecoach Mary, his right- and left-hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth — and a surprising adversary-turned-ally.”

“Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including ‘Treacherous’ Trudy Smith and Cherokee Bill, and they are not a group that knows how to lose.”

RELATED: New ‘Candyman’ Trailer Takes The Horror Back To The Beginning

“The Harder They Fall” – Photo: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021 — Photo: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

The western is directed by Jeymes Samuel and stars Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba.

“The Harder They Fall” will premiere this fall on Netflix and in select theatres.