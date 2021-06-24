Kelly Clarkson is enlisting three generations of Wilsons for her cover of “God Only Knows” by the Beach Boys.

For Thursday’s Kellyoke segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host was joined by Brian Wilson, his daughters Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson, and Carnie’s daughter Lola Bonfiglio. It marks the first time three generations of Wilsons have performed together.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Powerful Rendition Of ‘Drivers License’

“God Only Knows” was originally released by the Beach Boys on July 18, 1966. It served as the third single from the group’s 11th studio album, Pet Sounds.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Charli XCX’s “Boom Clap”, Prince’s “Kiss” and “When Doves Cry” and Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain”.