Courteney Cox and partner Johnny McDaid have reunited following two and a half months apart.
The “Friends” actress shared a post-quarantine selfie on her Instagram Story, showing the pair cosying up at Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill, London, U.K. on Wednesday.
Cox’s selfie came after she discussed with Howard Stern the transatlantic difficulties imposed by the pandemic.
She shared, according to the Daily Mail: “People from the U.K., they still can’t come to America. You’re not allowed in still, which is crazy.”
RELATED: Courteney Cox Admits ‘It Hurt My Feelings’ To Be The Only ‘Friends’ Star To Not Receive An Emmy Nomination
“He’s been vaccinated and he can’t come in. I don’t understand it. People can go from Florida to Los Angeles, no quarantine. I don’t get it. I don’t know why they can’t come to America and quarantine the way I did.
“I’ve been on this five-day test and release. I’m going out tonight, can’t wait. I don’t mean out, just to a restaurant. I just want to go out – literally, out of the apartment. I have not left [Johnny’s apartment] except to get a nose swab at Heathrow [Airport].”
RELATED: Courteney Cox Recruits Ed Sheeran, Elton John And Brandi Carlile For ‘Tony Danza’ Tribute To Lisa Kudrow
Cox responded to questions regarding “Zoom intimacy” during their time apart: “Zoom intimacy? We’re very intimate, but I don’t know how to do that [on Zoom]. There’s other kinds of intimacy.”