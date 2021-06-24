Courteney Cox and partner Johnny McDaid have reunited following two and a half months apart.

The “Friends” actress shared a post-quarantine selfie on her Instagram Story, showing the pair cosying up at Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill, London, U.K. on Wednesday.

Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid. Credit: Courteney Cox/Instagram

Cox’s selfie came after she discussed with Howard Stern the transatlantic difficulties imposed by the pandemic.

She shared, according to the Daily Mail: “People from the U.K., they still can’t come to America. You’re not allowed in still, which is crazy.”

“He’s been vaccinated and he can’t come in. I don’t understand it. People can go from Florida to Los Angeles, no quarantine. I don’t get it. I don’t know why they can’t come to America and quarantine the way I did.

“I’ve been on this five-day test and release. I’m going out tonight, can’t wait. I don’t mean out, just to a restaurant. I just want to go out – literally, out of the apartment. I have not left [Johnny’s apartment] except to get a nose swab at Heathrow [Airport].”

Cox responded to questions regarding “Zoom intimacy” during their time apart: “Zoom intimacy? We’re very intimate, but I don’t know how to do that [on Zoom]. There’s other kinds of intimacy.”